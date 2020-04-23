Realme X50m 5G with 120Hz display launched in China: Price, features and more

Realme X50m 5G in Starry Blue colour

Realme has unveiled a new 5G smartphone -- the Realme X50m 5G -- in China. The new Realme 5G smartphone is another variant of the Realme X50 5G launched recently and shares several specifications with it. The Realme X50m 5G also shares a resemblance with the Realme X50 5G but with different colour options. Read on to know all about the new Realme smartphone.

Realme X50m 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme X50m 5G has a couple of highlights such as support for 5G connectivity, display, and cameras. The smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ dual punch-hole display with support for 120Hz high refresh rate.

Another attraction is the camera department. There is a quad-camera setup at the back rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (Ultra-Wide lens), a 2MP (macro lens), and a 2MP (depth sensor). The front has two selfie cameras configured at 20Mp and 16MP. The device comes with various camera features such as HDR, AI, Portrait mode, and more.

The Realme X50m 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with support for 5G modem and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

The device comes with support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby audio system, and comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colour options.

Realme X50m 5G Price, Availability

The Realme X50m 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 21,500) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 24,800) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The smartphone is up for pre-orders and will be available to buy starting, April 29 in China.

However, there is no word on its availability in India as of now.

