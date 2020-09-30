Realme to launch first phone with 125W charging in Europe.

Back in August, Realme announced its 125W UltraDart charger and the company has confirmed the new blazing fast charger will debut alongside an upcoming Realme phone in Europe. Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme Mobiles and Realme Europe shared an image of the 125W UltraDart Charger on Twitter.

"I just stepped out of our Realme Labs and couldn't wait to share a sneak-peek of what's coming up. We're planning #FAS7ER things for @realmeeurope - so stay tuned," Sheth said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The caption hints at the product launching first in Europe, and replies by the official Realme Europe and Realme UK Twitter accounts also seem to confirm this. The image shared shows the charger will come in white with the flat plug used by America and China.

It supports 100 - 240V which means it should work in practically all countries. While the charger supports a maximum power output of 125W. Currently, there no specifics as to when or with which smartphone this new charger in the picture will launch.

Realme claims its UltraDart charger can fill up a 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 33 per cent in three minutes flat.

