Eric Bauza, voice artist behind Looney Tunes' Bugs Bunny, dies at 46, family confirms

Voice artist Eric Bauza, best known for voicing Bugs Bunny and other characters in Looney Tunes, has died at the age of 46. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his family on Monday, October 26, 2026. However, the exact cause of his death is not known yet.

Eric Bauza dies at 46

The family's official statement read, "Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come."

His voice work brought some of the most loved Looney Tunes characters to life for a new generation of viewers.

Tributes pour in for Eric Bauza

Following news of Eric Bauza’s death, fans and fellow artists took to social media to pay tribute to the voice actor and remember his contributions to the world of animation. Voice actress Grey DeLisle commented, "One of the most talented, kind, funny, generous souls. I can't comprehend this."

Another voice actor, Jim Cummings, best known as the official voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, also remembered Bauza, writing, "I am at a loss for words. Such a young kind man."

(Image Source : ERIC BAUZA'S INSTAGRAM HANDLE)Tributes pour in for Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza's career

Born on December 7, 1979, Eric Adrian Bauza was known for voicing popular Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, following in the footsteps of legendary voice actor Mel Blanc.

For the unversed, in 2022, Bauza won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for voicing Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck and Tweety in Looney Tunes Cartoons (2019).

As per details available on IMDb, Eric Bauza became the second Canadian actor, after Jay Baruchel, to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program. Reportedly, the late actor is survived by his wife and a son.

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