Kharge's 'baap' remarks on PM Modi stir massive row, BJP plans nationwide protests; Congress defends

The row over Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'baap' remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to escalate on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning nationwide protests against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha.

The entire BJP top brass has described Kharge's as 'derogatory' and 'shameful', and said that it shows the Congress' mindset under the leadership of the Gandhi family. Most of the leaders said Kharge, a veteran Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader, should have refrained from using such language, underling that it was against India's core value and traditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Kharge a repeated offender and said this is not the first time when he has made such remarks. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said the Congress keeps crossing the limits of indecency each day because of losing elections for past 12 years.

Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hit out at Kharge and asked what has happened to Congress that its leaders are making such 'abusive' remarks. He said the Congress' electoral failures has rattled it so much that its leaders are making such remarks.

"The entire Congress Party must reflect on whether such an individual is fit to hold the position of national president. Either remove him from his post, or the entire Congress must provide an answer," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters on Sunday.

Several other union ministers, chief ministers, BJP MPs and leaders have lambasted the Congress over Kharge's remarks, seeking an apology, while the party plans holding protests outside the grand old party's offices across the country on Monday.

But Congress has come to Kharge's defence and said that the BJP keeps 'disrespecting' its national president which forced him to make such remarks. The Samajwadi Party (SP), a Congress ally and an INDIA bloc member, also defended Kharge's remarks and said the veteran leader did not "hurt anyone's sentiments or make remarks about someone's father or family".

"Kharge ji has difficulty speaking and understanding Hindi. This is not the first time he has made such statements, but clarifications have followed later. He may have used words he did not intend to use. In a democracy, everyone has the right to oppose the government," Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand told news agency PTI.

ALSO READ:

Complaint filed against Congress chief Kharge for derogatory remarks on PM Modi's father