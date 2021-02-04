Realme TechLife will help budding brands 'make' in India: CEO

Fast-growing smartphone brand Realme on Thursday launched a new initiative called TechLife, where the company will help other budding brands with similar dreams to make more versatile technology products in the country.

The brand, which cemented its position in the India market for its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) products in 2020, is set to launch a comprehensive AIoT range this year.

"We will be supporting our partners who have joined the ‘realme TechLife' platform with our product, R&D, supply and quality assurance. We leave options to onboard brands to choose their original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners freely," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India & Europe, told IANS.

"Some brands also own their own factories. In case any brands need support of a local OEM, realme will provide all the support in figuring out local OEM partners for them, who could help them manufacture their products and give the best quality assurance," Sheth elaborated on the sidelines of the launch of realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G smartphones in the country.

The company aims to launch over 100 new AIoT and lifestyle products in 2021 - from TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulbs and more.

Sheth said that the company has received several applications and have started early-stage discussions with multiple companies who are interested to join the realme ‘TechLife" project.

"Soon, you may see some exciting products from other brands that are marked by the ‘realme TechLife' logo," he added.

To be part of the "Realme TechLife" project, the company will select products with enough potential with high-user demand, seek product concept of high quality and high value, uniform design language, quality assurance and internet experience.

According to Sheth, Realme fans will see a versatile and exciting AIoT product portfolio in the coming months. "Realme aims to be No 1 in smart audio brand, including TWS and neckband and no 1 in the smartwatch category," Sheth said.

"To begin with, there will be new generations of our best sellers in 2021 — Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Q, Realme smart TV, etc," he informed. According to IDC, Realme Watch was the most shipped device in India in the last two quarters, with a market share of 21.3 per cent and 24.1 per cent in Q2 and Q3, respectively.