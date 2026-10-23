Rahul, Priyanka not on same page? BJP claims rift between Gandhi siblings over Raihan Vadra's exhibition

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed between Gandhi siblings over Raihan Vadra's exhibition at Bikaner House. Sharing a notice issued by Bikaner House to Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the political photographs were inserted later under pressure of his family on to which Bikaner House reverted asking for removal on October 21.

"Rehan Vadra's email to Bikaner House dated 10 June & the proposal he sent to Bikaner House in the same mail had him declare the exhibition containing themes of nature, wildlife, artwork, sculpture! No Political content! To this Bikaner House accepted the proposal on 30 th June by reverting on the email," BJP spokesperson in a post on X said.

BJP spokesperson also questioned Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's silence on the entire issue, saying, "Rahul Gandhi who from Vietnam is tweeting on every issue under the son, has till now not openly done a single tweet in favor of Rehan Vadra." "Priyanka Vadra's entire attempt was to soft launch her son by manufacturing a controversy. She has lost political faith in Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Why were Rehan Vadra's photographs removed?

The controversy began after Rehan raised concerns on Instagram over the removal of photographs from his exhibition, titled 'No Idea Is Final'. He alleged that the Bikaner House administration had directed him to remove several images shortly before the exhibition was scheduled to open. According to Rehan, he had submitted all the information related to the exhibition to Bikaner House by 3:30 pm on Wednesday (October 21). However, he claimed that more than 70 photographs were removed at the last moment, leaving only around 40 images on display.

Rehan also alleged that he was asked to remove a photograph of the national flag. He further claimed that photographs linked to protests in Delhi were objected to by the administration, which allegedly warned that the exhibition would not be allowed to proceed unless the images were taken down. The exhibition is scheduled to open at Bikaner House in Delhi at 7 pm on Thursday. The alleged last-minute changes have triggered a debate over the selection of photographs and the conditions imposed on the exhibition.

What did Bikaner House say in its statement?

Responding to the controversy, the Bikaner House Management Society said some photographs displayed as part of Rehan's exhibition did not comply with its policies. The management said the removal request was made on that basis, while clarifying that the remaining photographs continued to be displayed.

In its statement, the society described Bikaner House as a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture. It said exhibitions and related activities held at the venue must adhere to the policies of the Bikaner House Management Society. The statement offers the management's explanation for seeking the removal of certain images. However, the controversy has emerged after Rehan's allegations that the changes were demanded shortly before the exhibition's opening.

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Why were Rehan Vadra's 75 photos removed from the exhibition? Bikaner House responds to the controversy