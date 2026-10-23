Sukhbir Badal hints at possible alliance with BJP in Punjab, says AAP and Congress are main rivals

New Delhi:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday indicated that his party might rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Briefing the reporters after a meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the former deputy chief minister targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, describing them as 'main political opponents' in the state.

Without naming the BJP, Badal said his party is ready to align with like-minded parties for Punjab's betterment.

There has been a strong buzz over Akali Dal's possible return to the NDA before the Punjab elections. Back in August, Badal had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discuss the prevailing situation in the state, fuelling speculation about rejoining hands with the BJP.

The fallout of BJP-Akali Dal alliance

The BJP and the Akali Dal were long-time allies, but the coalition ended in September 2020 amid differences over the three contentious farm laws. Though the laws were revoked by the Centre later amid a massive agitation, the Akali Dal refused to return to the NDA.

They contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections separately, but the two parties had a miserable performance. While the BJP win just two seats, the Akali Dal suffered its worst-ever electoral performance, bagging just three constituencies.

There was also a speculation that they could contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, but they ended up fighting alone. The Akali Dal won one seat (Bathinda), while the BJP failed to bag even a single constituency in Punjab.

Badal's meeting with Governor

Coming to Badal's meeting with the Punjab Governor on Saturday, the former deputy CM said it was regarding the killing of activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. He said he as presented four demands, including the sacking of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and action against those ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats who are patronising the drug trade.

"A Class-I job for the anti-drug crusader’s widow Bibi Manpreet Kaur and Rs 2 crore compensation on humanitarian grounds (though the family and action committee have not sought this)," he said on X. "Expansion of the CBI probe to cover the cases of Gulzar Singh of Toor Banjara (Dirba), who named FM Harpal Cheema in his dying declaration, and Bikramjit Singh of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, who was hacked to death for opposing the drug trade."

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