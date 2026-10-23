Myanmar training camp case: Matthew Aaron VanDyke gets court nod to remain outside India till February 24

US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke appeared at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday after returning from the United States, where he had travelled to meet his family with the court's permission. He is facing proceedings in the Myanmar training camp case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court has extended permission for six Ukrainian nationals, who are co-accused in the case, to remain outside India until the next hearing on February 24, 2027. It has also granted VanDyke liberty to travel to the US. The latest development follows a September order that allowed all seven accused to travel to their respective countries for a month, subject to conditions.

VanDyke had been allowed to travel to the US in September

In September 2026, the Rouse Avenue Court granted VanDyke permission to travel to the United States to meet his family for a month. He was directed to return to India after the permitted period and appear before the court. The six Ukrainian nationals were also allowed to travel to Ukraine under similar conditions.

The seven had been granted default bail after the NIA filed a chargesheet that invoked provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, but did not include charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court had also required them to cooperate with the investigation when called upon.

NIA had alleged drone warfare training in Myanmar

The NIA arrested VanDyke and the six Ukrainian nationals on March 13, 2026, in connection with allegations that they entered Mizoram without the required travel documents and crossed into Myanmar, where they allegedly trained members of ethnic armed groups.

The agency alleged that the group provided training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology to armed groups, including the Chin National Front and the Kachin Independence Army. The alleged activities were linked to groups fighting Myanmar's military junta. These allegations have not been established as findings of guilt.

NIA had left the UAPA investigation open

In its chargesheet filed in September, the NIA invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, but did not include UAPA provisions. The agency told the court that its investigation into possible offences under the anti-terror law was continuing and that a supplementary chargesheet could be filed if further investigation established an offence.

The court granted default bail to VanDyke and the six Ukrainians after the statutory period for filing the chargesheet under the UAPA had expired without the relevant charges being included. The case remained under investigation despite the relief granted to the accused.

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