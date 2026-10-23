UP polls: Congress demands over 200 seats, aims to finalise seat-sharing pact by November 15, say sources

While the buzz continues over a seat-sharing pact between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), the grand old party has demanded to contest on over 200 seats in next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Friday. These seats, the sources said, Congress identified based on its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it had won six seats.

It had a used a classification of A, B, C and D categories based on the previous general election results. They said the party is focusing on constituencies where its performance was better at the assembly segment level.

Further, the Congress believes that its organisational strength has vastly increased under the nationwide 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'. Therefore, the party has staked claim on more than 200 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources have told India TV that the Congress hopes that the seat-sharing discussions would conclude by November 15, which would provide each candidate sufficient time to prepare for the assembly polls in their respective constituencies.

Priyanka Vadra monitoring discussions

India TV had earlier reported that Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is a Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad, is monitoring the exercise, as the party continues seat-sharing discussions with Akhilesh Yadav's party.

She had earlier held meetings with party's state unit chief and other leaders, including working state president Imran Masood, to chalk out the strategy for UP elections, which are often described as a semi-final ahead of the parliamentary elections. Sources believe the Congress might soon constitute a team to hold seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party.

Will SP give Congress over 200 seats?

Even though the Congress has stalked claim on over 200 seats, it remains unlikely that the Samajwadi Party would give that many seats to the grand old party. Its leaders have already indicated that the Samajwadi Party might keep the lion's share to itself, even though they confirmed that the INDIA bloc stay united for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

"The INDIA alliance will stay together, and both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are going to fight the elections together. The seat-sharing matter has also been decided. The top leadership will let you know very soon; both leaders will be there. It’s been decided; the whole matter is settled. Winning is what matters, not the seats," Samajwadi Party leader Ramashankar Rajbhar told news agency ANI last week.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will likely be held in February or March next year.