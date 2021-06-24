Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 30 series, Realme Buds Q2 launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme hosted a virtual event on Thursday via its official YouTube channel where they announced the launch of the much-awaited Realme Narzo 30 smartphone series. The smartphone series consists of the Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30. Alongside the new smartphone, the company also unveiled the Realme Buds Q2 and the new 32-inch SmartTV.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30, Buds Q2: Price, Availability

Realme Narzo 30 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, it will be available with a price tag of Rs. 14,499. The Realme Narzo 30 5G has been priced at Rs. 15,999 for its lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the smartphones will be available in two colours — Racing Blue and Racing Silver.

The first sale of the Realme Narzo 30 5G is scheduled for June 30 and it will be listed with a discount of Rs. 500 bringing the effective price down to Rs. 15,499 on the first day of the sale. As for the 4G variant of the Narzo 30, it will go on sale on June 29 and only the base variant will get the introductory discount of Rs. 500 bringing the effective price down to Rs. 11,999. Both the handsets will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com as well as offline retail stores.

As for the Realme Buds Q2, it has been launched at a price of Rs 2,499. It will be available starting June 30 via Amazon, Realme.com as well as offline retail stores.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Both the smartphones feature a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While the 4G variant is powered by the MediaTek Helios G95 SoC, the Narzo 30 5G draws its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Both the smartphones come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Both the handsets run on Android 11 based RealmeUI 2.0 right out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery on both the handsets. It is worth noting that the Narzo 30 5G gets support for 18W fast charging whereas the Narzo 30 gets support for 30W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.