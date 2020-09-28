Realme Narzo 20 set to go on first sale in India today: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 20 in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours

Realme's recently launched Narzo 20 is all geared up to be made available via its first sale in India today. The smartphone was recently launched alongside the Narzo 20 Pro and the Narzo 20A, out of which the Pro version went on its first sale last week. Read on to know more about the Narzo 20.

Realme Narzo 20 Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme Narzo 20 will be available to buy via online portal Flipkart and Realme.in at 12 pm today as part of its first sale in the country. It will also be available via offline stores. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model and Rs. 11,499 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

It comes with a couple of bank offers including a 5% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Flipkart Warranty Assistant for a year at Rs. 99, 2-year Discovery+ subscription at Rs. 299, up to Rs. 50 EGV upon opting for 'payments without OTP' on select Visa cards, and a no-cost EMI option.

Realme Narzo 20 Features, Specifications

The Narzo 20 is a budget smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It gets two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Both storage options are expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the device gets triple rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens) and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, the smartphone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, NFC, and more. It comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.

