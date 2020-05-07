Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launching on May 11 in India; Company sends invites

Realme Narzo series has Narzo 10, Narzo 10a

Realme is finally set to launch its awaited Narzo series in India on May 11. The Chinese company will finally launch the new Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones via an online event in the country due to the Coronavirus lockdown going on. To recall, Realme postponed the Narzo series event twice because of the COVID-19 crisis. Read on to know more about the upcoming launch.

Realme Narzo series India launch on May 11

Realme will introduce the new Narzo series on May 11, for which the company has started sending out media invites. The company will launch the new devices via a pre-recorded online video, which will be streamed at 12:30 pm via YouTube and the company's social media platforms.

Additionally, due to the relaxation on the sale of smartphones, the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A will be available to buy online for people living in green and orange zones in the country.

As a reminder, previously, Realme was expected to launch the Narzo series on April 21. However, the company had to cancel it for the second time due to the MHA order that didn't allow for the online sale of smartphones and other non-essential items.

Realme Narzo series expected features, specifications, price

The Realme Narzo series is focused on the 'Gen Z' consumers and will be gaming and performance-centric smartphones. The Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A are expected to come with quad rear and three rear cameras, respectively. The smartphones are confirmed to sport a 6.5-inch notched display and have an 'A-Class' processor. Additionally, the devices will be powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge fast charging tech.

While we don't know the price, the Realme Narzo series could fall in the sub-15k price segment. However, other details aren't available.

We will update once new information surfaces. Hence, stay tuned.

