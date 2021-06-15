Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 SoC launched.

Realme today officially introduced the highly anticipated Realme GT smartphone, at the company’s global launch event. The Realme GT is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and it aims to deliver a high-quality smartphone experience. Alongside the new smartphone, the company also unveiled a new smartwatch and a robot vacuum cleaner.

Realme GT Specifications

Realme GT features a 6.43-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. It uses a Samsung panel and also brings 120Hz refresh rate on board. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It packs in 8GB or 12GB of RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage, respectively. It runs on Android 11 out of the box but also brings support for Android 12 Beta.

According to the manufacturer, the Realme GT covers all the major 5G bands. It also brings support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and a 3.5mm audio jack with low latency and low interference charge.

Under the hood, the Realme GT packs in a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging support.

As for the cameras, the Realme GT sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Realme GT Price

Realme GT has been launched at a starting price of EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. As for the 12GB + 256GB model, it has been priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It will be available in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow colour variants.