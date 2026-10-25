KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal flop again; Padikkal, Sudharsan stabilise India A in second innings

Lincoln:

Indian opening duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal once again failed to make an impact in the ongoing first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln. The duo struggled in the first innings as well, scoring a duck and 17 runs, respectively. In the second innings, India were two wickets down just for 10 runs. Jaiswal departed for five runs, while Rahul made only four. The Test vice-captain was dismissed hit-wicket in the fifth over after an inside edge sent the ball towards his stumps.

The early setbacks left both openers with limited time at the crease ahead of India's Test series, scheduled to begin in the third week of November. That’s a massive concern for the team management as the duo has been instrumental for the team in red-ball cricket in recent times. If the top order loses wickets early, pressure will then be on the middle order early on and such instances have troubled the team in the past.

Meanwhile, after their departure, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan put India A back on track with a composed second-day partnership. The day ended with Padikkal batting on unbeaten 56, while Sai Sudharsan had reached 39, with their third-wicket association yielding 96 runs from 188 deliveries. However, the visitors are still far behind, trailing by 98 runs.

Padikkal survived early on

Padikkal survived an early chance when he edged Kristian Clarke, but Rhys Mariu failed to hold the catch at second slip. Sai Sudharsan, meanwhile, remained largely untroubled during his 104-ball stay. With both batters potentially in contention for the No. 3 position in the Test side, their partnership provided a timely opportunity to press their claims.

On the other hand, New Zealand A had built their commanding position through a determined lower-order effort led by Dean Foxcroft and Clarke. Resuming at 135 for three on Day 2, the hosts lost three wickets to Anshul Kamboj as they slipped to 218 for seven. Curtis Heaphy made 44, Matthew Boyce scored 17 and Simon Keene managed four.

Foxcroft subsequently added 33 with Clarke before Washington Sundar dismissed him for 51. It was his 17th first-class half-century. After Lunch, Clarke accelerated and scored 33 runs from his next 34 deliveries after making just nine off his first 33 balls. He struck sixes off Akash Deep and Kamboj during a final-wicket stand with Zak Gibson before Akash Deep bowled him for 42.

Also Read:

MS Dhoni shares update on IPL 2027 availability after missing out entire 2026 season due to injury