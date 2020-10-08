Realme Festive Days Sale to begin on October 16: Here's your first look at the offers

Realme announces Festive Days sale.

The festive season is just around the corner and this means we are going to be bombarded by various deals. Flipkart and Amazon recently announced the Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale, respectively. Now, the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Realme have announced their upcoming sale.

Realme has just announced that it will be hosting a Festive Days sale, which is set to kick off on October 16 at 12 AM and will go on until October 22. As a part of the sale, the company will be offering discounts and offers on a wide range of products including smartphones, audio accessories wearables and more.

The sale will exclusively take place on Realme’s website. During the Festive Days sale, Realme will be offering Rs. 5,000 off on the Realme X50 Pro. The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will be getting a flat discount of Rs. 3,000. As for the more budget-friendly options, the Realme C12, C15 and Realme 6 will get Rs. 1,000 off. Lastly, the Realme C11 buyers will also get a discount of Rs. 500.

As mentioned above, the sale will also bring offers on the company’s audio products. The Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Q will get a discount of Rs. 500. The Realme Wireless Buds Pro will also be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 bringing the price of the earphones down to just Rs. 1,999. Even the popular Buds Wireless will be available at a discount of Rs. 300. The recently launched wearable device, Realme Band will also be available at a discount of Rs. 500.

Realme 32-inch smart TV and 43-inch smart TV will get a discount of Rs. 500 whereas the 55-inch 4K smart TV will be available at a discount of Rs 3,000. Realme's Security Cam 360-degrees will also be made available at a discount of Rs 400. The company's 18W and 30W 10,000mAh power banks will be available at a discount of Rs. 100 and Rs. 300, respectively.

