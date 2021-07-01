Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme, DIZO launch new tech lifestyle products in India.

DIZO, the brand under Realme TechLife ecosystem, on Thursday unveiled its first true wireless stereo earbuds -- GoPods D -- along with the DIZO Wireless neckband earphones in India. Realme also expanded its AIOT offerings with the launch of a trimmer series, Realme hair dryer and Realme Buds 2 Neo.

The DIZO GoPods D comes in two colour options -- black and white. It is priced at Rs 1,599, but as an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 1,399 on the first sale from July 14 on Flipkart.

While, the DIZO Wireless, which comes in four trendy colours -- orange, black, blue and green, is priced at Rs 1,499. But as an introductory offer, it can be availed at Rs 1,299 on the first sale from July 7 on Flipkart.

"The DIZO GoPods D and the DIZO Wireless launch in India is a step for us to offer innovative and contemporary solutions to our consumers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Equipped with impressive features such as long battery life, lightweight design, powerful driver, Bass Boost+ algorithm, super-low latency and customisation options using the realme Link App among a host of other exciting and smart features, we are counting on both products emerging as sure-fire winners in the market," it added.

Both the products will also be available at offline stores soon.

The DIZO GoPods D features 20 hours of music playback, game mode at 110ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App, intelligent touch controls.

The DIZO Wireless comes with a flexible and lightweight neckband design, features trendy and cool colours.

A 40mAh for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case will give users 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge and up to a total of 20 hours of music playback combined with the charging case, the company said.

Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable signal, long transmission distance and low power consumption.

The Beard Trimmer comes with a 10mm comb, 20 length settings, 0.5mm precision, full stainless-steel blade, which is washable. While, Beard Trimmer Plus, features 40 different length settings, two full stainless-steel blades and an IPX7 water resistance rating. The Beard trimmer is priced at Rs 1,299 and Beard trimmer Plus is priced at Rs 1,999.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Hair Dryer is designed to provide a five-minute quick-drying experience for long hair.

realme Buds 2 Neo allows users to enjoy the bass and features an 11.2mm dynamic driver, that makes the bass richer and deeper, delivering a crystal clear full-range sound. It is priced at Rs 499.

Trimmers and hair dryer will be available from July 5 at realme.com and Flipkart, while the earbuds is available at realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline channels.

(with IANS inputs)