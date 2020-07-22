Realme C11 to go on sale for first time in India: Price, offers, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme C11

Realme recently introduced the budget Realme C11 smartphone in India. The device, which is a part of the Realme C series, is all set to go on its first sale in India today. To recall, it is the successor to the Realme C3 that was launched sometime back. Read on to know more about it.

Realme C11 sale in India: Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme C11 will be available to buy in India at 12 pm via the online portal Flipkart and the company's Indian website. The smartphone comes in a single 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant and is priced at Rs. 7,499.

As for offers, there are a couple of offers interested buyers can avail. They can get a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Rs. 75 off on UPI transactions above Rs. 10,000, Rs. 75 off on Rupay card on purchases above Rs. 7,500, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid UPI transaction, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction on Rupay card, and no-cost EMI.

Realme C11 Features, Specifications

To recall, the Realme C11 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (13MP, 2MP) and a 5MP front camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with support for face unlock feature and comes in Rich Green and Rich Grey colour options.

