Realme Buds Air Neo to launch alongside Realme Watch, Realme TV on May 25: Here's what to expect

Image Source : REALME Realme Buds Air Neo will be available in three colour variants.

Realme Buds Air Neo will be the latest addition to the company’s audio portfolio. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is hosting an online launch event on May 25. Alongside the much-awaited Realme TV and Realme Watch, the company will also showcase the new Realme Buds Air Neo. Realme India CEO Madhav Seth has confirmed about the launch of the TWS earphones at the May 25 launch event.

Realme Buds Air Neo is expected to be a toned-down version of the Buds Air. This will help the company to slap in a lighter price tag and target an even wider audience. The truly wireless earphones will carry the same design as seen on the Buds Air as well as on the Apple AirPods.

According to the Realme website, the Buds Air Neo will come with features like 13mm Bass Boost driver, up to 17-hour playback, dual-channel transmission via Bluetooth 5.0 and more. The website also gives a hint on the available colour options. The upcoming TWS earphones will be available in three colour options namely, Red, White and Green. It is quite strange to see the company not bringing the iconic Yellow colour that depicts the brand.

Realme also claims that the Buds Air Neo will bring the Super Low Latency Mode that will ensure 50 percent lower latency compared to the regular mode. This feature will enhance the movie watching as well as the gaming experience for the users.

According to a leak by MySmartPrice, the Realme Buds Air Neo are expected to be priced at around Rs. 2,999. This will help the brand compete against Xiaomi’s latest Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that carries a price tag of Rs. 4,499.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage