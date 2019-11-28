Black Friday Sale: Realme announces great discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and more

Black Friday Sale in India 2019: Realme has announced that the company will host its Black Friday sale in India is offering great discounts on smartphones during the Black Friday Sale. Here's what you need to know.

Black Friday is hugely celebrated in the United States and a ton of exciting deals and offers are announced. Realme took the opportunity to announce its own Black Friday Sale in India. The company will be offering select smartphones at discounted prices. The Realme Black Friday Sale is set to kick off tomorrow, November 29 at 12AM and will be live till 11:59 P.M on the same day. The discounted prices will be available on both Realme’s official website as well as Flipkart.

Realme India has recently launched the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s smartphones. The company is overwhelmed with the response on their first flagship smartphone. During the invite-only system, the company sold over 2 lakh units of the X2 Pro. In order to celebrate, the company is announcing an open sale for Realme X2 Pro for 24 hours. Even the new Realme 5s will go on sale for the first time tomorrow at a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

As far as the discounts and offers are concerned, the company is bringing Realme C2, Realme 3, 3 Pro, 3i, 5 Pro and the realme X on discounted prices. The brand has already announced that there will be another sale with the same offers applicable on Flipkart and realme.com during the Big Shopping Days. It is scheduled for December 1st to 5th.

While the Realme C2 is getting a flat discount of Rs. 500 on both variants, the Realme 5, 3 and X get up to Rs. 1,000 off on their regular prices. Even the Realme Powerbank is getting a discount coming down from Rs. 1,699 to just Rs. 999.