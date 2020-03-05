Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz display, punch hole design launching in India today: Live Updates

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones are finally launching in India. The key highlights of the smartphones include a 90Hz high refresh rate display, 64MP cameras, punch hole design and much more. Here are all the live updates.
Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that will offer a fast and accurate unlocking experience.
Realme talks about the 90Hz refresh rate panels on the Realme 6 series. The company claims that the display smoothness experience will get 50 percent better compared to the regular 60Hz panels.
As a part of the pro features list, the company slaps in a 64MP camera on the Realme 6 series. The Realme 6 series take advantage of the Samsung GW1 sensor for capturing 64MP high-resolution display.
Realme CEO announces that unlike the Realme 5 series, the Realme 6 series will bring flagship experience. The features that will make it close to flagships include 90Hz display, 30W fast charging and more.
Realme announces the availability of the Realme Link app on the Google Play Store. The app will allow the control of multiple IOT products launched by the company.
Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, kicked off the event by announcing that both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones will be available across online and offline channels.
