Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz display, punch hole design launching in India today: Live Updates

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz high refresh rate display, punch hole design, quad-camera setup and more launching in India today. Here are all the live updates.

New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2020 12:53 IST
Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro launching in India

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones are finally launching in India. The key highlights of the smartphones include a 90Hz high refresh rate display, 64MP cameras, punch hole design and much more. Here are all the live updates. 

Live updates : Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro launching in India: Live Updates

  • Mar 05, 2020 12:53 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Realme 6 series will get side mounted fingerprint scanners

    Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that will offer a fast and accurate unlocking experience. 

    India Tv - realme

    Image Source : YOUTUBE / REALME

    Realme 6 series will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

  • Mar 05, 2020 12:51 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro get 90Hz high refresh rate display

    Realme talks about the 90Hz refresh rate panels on the Realme 6 series. The company claims that the display smoothness experience will get 50 percent better compared to the regular 60Hz panels.

    India Tv - realme

    Image Source : YOUTUBE / REALME

    Realme 6 series get 90Hz panels.

  • Mar 05, 2020 12:48 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Realme demonstrates 64MP camera

    As a part of the pro features list, the company slaps in a 64MP camera on the Realme 6 series. The Realme 6 series take advantage of the Samsung GW1 sensor for capturing 64MP high-resolution display.

    India Tv - realme

    Image Source : YOUTUBE / REALME

    Realme uses a 64MP Samsung sensor

  • Mar 05, 2020 12:43 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Realme 6 series will bring flagship grade experience

    Realme CEO announces that unlike the Realme 5 series, the Realme 6 series will bring flagship experience. The features that will make it close to flagships include 90Hz display, 30W fast charging and more.

    India Tv - realme

    Image Source : YOUTUBE / REALME

    Realme 6 to offer flagship experience.

     

  • Mar 05, 2020 12:40 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Realme Link now available on Google Play Store

    Realme announces the availability of the Realme Link app on the Google Play Store. The app will allow the control of multiple IOT products launched by the company.

    India Tv - realme

    Image Source : YOUTUBE / REALME

    Realme Link app

  • Mar 05, 2020 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Realme 6 series to be available via both online and offline channels

    Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, kicked off the event by announcing that both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones will be available across online and offline channels.

