Realme 3i with 6.2-inch HD+ display and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC launched: Everything you need to know

Realme 3i launched today in India, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC processor and has an HD+ display of 6.2-inches and houses a battery of 4,230 mAh. Realme 3I is set to go on sale the 23 of July at 12:00 p.m. The phone is available at a starting price of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and goes up to Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Realme 3I consists of three colour options of Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red.

Realme 3i Specifications

Realme 3i has an HD+ display of 6.2-inch along with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a view of (720 X 1520 pixels). The phone constitutes a Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. It runs on Android 9 (Pie) with colorOS 6 and is of Dual-SIM (Nano) type.

Realme 3i houses a dual-rare camera setup with the primary sensor of 13-megapixel with an aperture of f/1.8, whereas the secondary sensor is of 2-megapixel. The dual-rare camera supports vivid modes like Chroma Boost, Hybrid HDR, Portrait Mode and Nightscape. The front camera is of 13-megapixel for selfies, supporting HDR, along with Facial Unlock and AI Beautification.

The Realme 3i has various connectivity options like Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS and a Micro-USB Port. Realme 3i has a battery of 4,230mAh. The phone supports a 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via MicroSD card.

Realme 3i Price

