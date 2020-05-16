Realme 2 Pro starts receiving May 2020 security patch with latest Android update: How to download

Image Source : REALME COMMUNITY FORUMS Realme 2 Pro starts receiving May 2020 Android security patch with the latest OTA update.

Realme has started pushing out a new OTA update for the Realme 2 Pro smartphone. The latest update brings security enhancements with the help of the may 2020 Android security patch. While people have also been reporting of the update arriving for the Realme 3 and 3i, the Realme community has only listed the update for the Realme 2 Pro.

According to the changelog shared on the Realme Community forums, Realme 2 Pro has started receiving the update with a firmware version RMX1801EX_11_C.31. One of the major changes includes the introduction of the May 2020 Android security patch.

Apart from the security update, the new software update fixes the problem of the sliding status bar lagging. As Realme 2 Pro users are excited, the Realme 3 and Realme 3i users also joined in the comments section to report that they have also received an update with firmware versions RMX1825EX_11_C.10 and RMX1827EX_11_C.10 respectively.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 3,500mAh battery.

As for the optics, the Realme 2 Pro sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP secondary lens. Upfront, the phone comes with a 16MP selfie shooter.

