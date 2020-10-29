PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite to stop working in India starting tomorrow: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile says a final goodbye to Indian gamers.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were recently banned in India alongside other Chinese apps like TikTok, WeChat, CamScanner and more. The two games had a huge user base in India and even after the ban, many continued playing the game in the country. While the game was no more available in the Indian version of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, those who had it installed were able to play it online.

According to a recent post by PUBG Mobile, the company will be shutting its India servers for both PUBG Mobile as well as PUBG Mobile Lite starting October 30.

In a recent Facebook post, the PUBG Mobile India said, “Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

The post further said, “Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.”

With such an announcement taking place, many fans were left disappointed as there were rumours before that the game might make a comeback. Here are some of the tweets made by the hardcore PUBG Mobile gamers and fans.

#PUBGMOBILE RT if you are really going to miss it💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Xs4uyYF5Id — 🇮🇳 Anurag Nishad 🇮🇳 (@AnuragN61265128) October 29, 2020

#PUBGMOBILE to end service in India by 30th

Gamers: pic.twitter.com/FSCszFsk2Y — SDLOH (@iamjitusrivas) October 29, 2020

#PUBGMOBILE TO END SERVICES AND TERMINATE SERVERS IN INDIA FROM OCT 30



ME, who just finished missions for 100 RP : pic.twitter.com/Ej5bY8sbtx — 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 29, 2020

We all miss you here in India from tomorrow bye @PUBGMOBILE thanks for not being just a game but being an emotion in everyone. #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/uieXrINouD — Haricharan (@gvharicharan) October 29, 2020

