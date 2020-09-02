Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. PUBG Mobile and more Chinese apps banned in India: Here's how people on Twitter are reacting

PUBG Mobile and more Chinese apps banned in India: Here's how people on Twitter are reacting

The new Chinese apps that have been banned in India are due to the security reasons that led to a ban of more than 100 Chinese apps back in June and July.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2020 18:02 IST
pubg banned memes, pubg ban memes, pubg banned twitter reaction, pubg banned twitter memes, pubg ban
Image Source : PUBG

PUBG Mobile banned in India

The government of India has just banned 118 more Chinese apps for the third time in the country. The list of apps includes the most-popular PUBG Mobile, Baidu and App Lock, Dual Space, and many more. Due to this, the social media platforms are getting bombarded with news about India's third digital strike. Read on to know how people are reacting to the app ban.

How Twitteratti is reacting to PUBG Mobile ban in India?

The news of more Chinese #apps getting banned in India has taken social media by storm and hashtags such as '#PUBG,' '#chineseappsbanned,' '#Banned,' '#Play Store' have started trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Here is a look at some of the reactions by the people on the platform:

The new Chinese apps that have been banned in India are due to the security reasons that led to a ban of more than 100 Chinese apps back in June and July.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X