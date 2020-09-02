PUBG Mobile and more Chinese apps banned in India: Here's how people on Twitter are reacting

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile banned in India

The government of India has just banned 118 more Chinese apps for the third time in the country. The list of apps includes the most-popular PUBG Mobile, Baidu and App Lock, Dual Space, and many more. Due to this, the social media platforms are getting bombarded with news about India's third digital strike. Read on to know how people are reacting to the app ban.

How Twitteratti is reacting to PUBG Mobile ban in India?

The news of more Chinese #apps getting banned in India has taken social media by storm and hashtags such as '#PUBG,' '#chineseappsbanned,' '#Banned,' '#Play Store' have started trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Here is a look at some of the reactions by the people on the platform:

Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG

Meanwhile Indian Parents : pic.twitter.com/r4V6xHaPGJ — Gadget Time (@gadgetime_) September 2, 2020

#PUBG



Memers are making memes on pubg ban.



Pubg players to memers. pic.twitter.com/P2YBGxOxCn — UMANG (@cricktomania) September 2, 2020

All the aunties who were irritated by their children playing pubg rn#Pubg pic.twitter.com/O04Y4b4J7l — Shreya || Gulla love account (@sshhhhfirkoihai) September 2, 2020

Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG



Le Tiktokers to PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/REbYgiFlns — Truth Step (@step_truth) September 2, 2020

The guy who recently bought #PUBG royale pass: pic.twitter.com/Nd8u4CPGgb — Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) September 2, 2020

118 apps including famous mobile gaming app #PUBG banned in India.



Pubg lovers right now: pic.twitter.com/XCAjvLWyAs — Akhandbarbaadi (@akhandbarbaadi) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile my friends after they heard #Pubg is banned. pic.twitter.com/Cl398NB5NE — Swatantra Dwivedi (@acidkidrock) September 2, 2020

The new Chinese apps that have been banned in India are due to the security reasons that led to a ban of more than 100 Chinese apps back in June and July.

