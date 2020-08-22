Pixel 5 leaked specs hint at 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor and more

Image Source : ONLEAKS Pixel 5 leaked renders

Google recently introduced the much-awaited Pixel 4a and even announced two more Pixel smartphones for this year -- the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. The smartphones will soon make their entry in the coming months and before they do, we have a number of leaked specifications and features that the devices might carry. Read on to know more about the upcoming Pixel devices.

Pixel 5 specs leaked

The Pixel 5 is expected to fall in the mid-range category instead of becoming a part of the high-end one that the previous Pixels have fallen in. Both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G are confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, as per a report by Android Central. The devices might come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

While the Pixel 5 is likely to feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to get a slightly bigger display rated at 6.2-inch. However, there isn't any word on the display type of the Pixel 4a 5G. Both the devices are slightly bigger than the 5.81-inch Pixel 4a display but not that much.

As for the cameras, the Pixel 5 is likely to house dual rear cameras (a primary one and an ultra-wide one). The Pixel 5 could be equipped with a bigger battery than the Pixel 4, rated at 3,080mAh battery. The battery is expected to support 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. However, more details regarding the Pixel 4a 5G aren't known.

If we go by the leaked renders of the Pixel 5 (courtesy, OnLeaks and PriceBaba), the device is expected to feature a punch-hole display with minimal bezels and a square-shaped rear camera module comprising two cameras and LED flash.

Additionally, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G are expected to start at $699 (around Rs. 52,375) and $499 (around Rs. 37,300), respectively and could launch on September 30. However, there is no confirmation on the same at the time of writing.

We will update you once we get more information on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage