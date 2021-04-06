Image Source : PAYTM Paytm reaches 15 mn monthly users mark on Mini App Store.

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said over 600 apps have been featured on its Mini App Store with more than 15 million monthly users coming to the platform. In October last year, Paytm had unveiled its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers after its tussle with tech giant, Google.

"With more than 15 million monthly users on Mini apps alone, the platform is already helping hundreds of app developers across India further accelerate their business and reach their target users. In the last few months, over 600 apps have been featured on the Mini App Store with an additional 1,000 in the pipeline," a statement said.

Some of the big brands that had gone live recently include Park+, BB Instant, Vedantu, Apollo Pharmacy, Ferns n Petals among others. In September last year, Google had blocked Paytm from its Play Store for a few hours for violating its policy on sports betting activities. The app was later restored after the fintech app removed the "cashback" feature linked to a game on the app.

Paytm had alleged that it was "arm-twisted" by the search engine major to comply with its biased Play Store policies "that are meant to artificially create Google's market dominance".

Paytm, then, launched its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers and said it would provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges and for payments. Developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards to their users.

Mini apps are custom-built mobile websites that gives users app-like experience without having to download them. Paytm, in its statement, said its Mini Apps Store is enabling small developers to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps.

The company also announced the launch of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) flow for developers to list their apps on its Mini Apps Store. The new process flow will make it easier for developers to create & host their apps on Paytm's platform and expand the reach of their business, the statement said.

"We are proud to empower a sustainable and thriving local technology ecosystem that resonates with the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our new DIY onboarding process will empower more developers to leverage our reach and digital infrastructure to build new innovative products," Shreyas Srinivasan, Head of Paytm Mini Apps, said.