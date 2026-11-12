'Misleading': EC rejects claims of vote discrepancies in 2024 polls, releases constituency-wise data

The Election Commission of India dismissed social media claims alleging discrepancies between the number of votes polled and those counted in the 2024 Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, labelling the allegations as "misleading." In a post on X, the poll body released a series of constituency-specific fact-checks to counter social media claims and shared the official figures from its Index Cards and Statistical Reports in the public domain to clarify the actual position.
The allegations, which circulated widely on social media, primarily concerned constituencies in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Election Commission, several posts either mistook the total number of registered electors for the number of votes polled or misinterpreted other official figures, creating an impression of discrepancies that did not exist in the records.
ECI on 7.78 lakh votes uncounted in Maharashtra
One of the widely circulated claims concerned the Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, which said that 18.11 lakh votes were polled but only 10.33 lakh were counted, implying that 7.78 lakh votes remained uncounted.
However, official records show that the constituency had 18,12,115 registered electors, of whom 10,36,496 voted, including 10,33,268 votes recorded on EVMs and 3,228 postal ballots. After accounting for 765 test votes and votes not retrieved from Control Units (CUs) as per ECI guidelines, 10,35,731 votes were counted. The voter turnout stood at 57.20 per cent.
The Commission clarified that the difference of around 7.75 lakh represented registered electors who did not vote, not uncounted ballots.
Another claim alleged that 6,66,046 votes were polled in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, while 6,72,942 were counted, indicating an excess of 6,896 votes.
The ECI said official data recorded 17,48,803 registered electors and 6,76,408 votes polled, comprising 6,72,942 EVM votes and 3,466 postal ballots. After deducting 1,009 test votes and votes not retrieved from CUs, the total number of votes counted stood at 6,75,399. Voter turnout was 38.68 per cent.
The Commission said there was no instance of extra votes being counted.
In Maharashtra's Beed Assembly constituency, social media posts claimed that 3.84 lakh votes were polled, but only 2.39 lakh were counted, leaving 1.45 lakh votes, or 37.8 per cent, uncounted.
The ECI clarified that the constituency had 3,84,885 registered electors, while 2,42,983 votes were polled, including 2,38,845 EVM votes and 4,138 postal ballots. The same number of votes was counted, with turnout recorded at 63.13 per cent. The difference of about 1.42 lakh is the number of electors who did not vote.
Similar claims concerning Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly constituency were also rejected. While social media posts alleged that 3.01 lakh votes were polled but only 2.21 lakh counted, official records showed 3,01,257 registered electors and 2,21,818 votes both polled and counted. The voter turnout was 73.63 per cent.
1.60 lakh votes uncounted in Haryana?
In Haryana's Tosham Assembly constituency, claims suggested that 2.21 lakh votes were polled, but only 1.60 lakh were counted. The ECI said the constituency had 2,23,609 registered electors, with 1,61,872 votes polled and 1,61,020 counted after adjustments for test votes. Turnout stood at 72.39 per cent. The difference is again the number of electors who stayed away.
Another social media claim stated that only 215 citizens had voted in Haryana's Kaithal Assembly constituency, while the ECI counted 1,67,285 votes.
The Commission clarified that 215 referred to the number of polling stations in the constituency, not the number of voters. Official figures showed 2,23,449 registered electors and 1,68,851 votes polled and counted, with turnout at 75.57 per cent.
The ECI also rejected allegations of excess vote counting in the Chenani, Kokernag and Pulwama Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Official data showed that 85,189 votes were polled and counted in Chenani, while Kokernag recorded 57,542 votes polled and counted. In Pulwama, 51,011 votes were polled, of which 50,529 were counted after standard deductions.
Across all these constituencies, the ECI has underlined a consistent pattern: the figures being projected as "votes polled but not counted" are either the total number of registered electors or other administrative numbers (such as the count of polling stations).
The actual votes polled and votes counted, as recorded in Form 17C and reflected in the Index Cards, match closely after accounting for postal ballots, test votes and votes not retrieved from Control Units as per prescribed guidelines.
The Commission has reiterated that Form 17C remains the sole statutory record of votes cast at each polling station.
Part-I of the form is shared with polling agents at the close of poll, and the figures are matched with Part-II on counting day in the presence of candidates' agents.
All relevant data continues to be available on the ECI website under Statistical Reports and Index Cards.
The ECI has maintained that the official records leave no scope for the kind of large-scale discrepancies being alleged.
(With IANS inputs)
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