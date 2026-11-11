Qualcomm begins layoffs in India, around 1000 employees may lose jobs amid global restructuring

Qualcomm, the US-based semiconductor company, is reportedly starting to lay off staff in India as part of a global workforce restructure. The number of people affected is expected to be around 1,000 (around 5-6 per cent of the workforce in its Indian offices). The initial layoffs are reportedly taking place at the Bengaluru site and could further extend to the engineering and research centres in Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Chennai.

Qualcomm layoffs reportedly begin in Bengaluru

The first wave of job cuts is reportedly going to be senior engineers and people with several years' experience. IANS reported that the company is expected to be a number of teams across the Indian operations at Qualcomm (RF, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GNSS engineering teams, to name a few).

The company is reportedly looking at staff on the basis of individual performance ratings, team assessments and input from senior management. There are also reports that US business leaders may be involved in the selection process.

A while back, Canva reportedly laid off 22 per cent of its global workforce, affecting 1,271 employees, as part of a major restructuring. This seems to be a practice being taken up by many organisations across the world.

Qualcomm employees reportedly offered severance packages

The people being laid off have been offered three months' salary in severance, plus a further amount based on length of service.

Reports also suggest that employees who sign their exit docs within three days of receiving them will be entitled to an extra month's salary as an incentive. Qualcomm have not confirmed these reported severance arrangements.

The cuts have raised concerns among staff, particularly as it appears that the more experienced engineers and senior people are some of those being affected.

Qualcomm calls global restructuring performance-focused

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced a global workforce restructuring exercise on 20th October as a result of the company's annual performance review.

The company has described it as a performance-driven initiative to improve accountability and bring the workforce in line with the new business priorities. The sheer scale and nature of the India layoffs however, have led to the suggestion that it's also very much a case of organisational rationalisation and cost reduction.

Qualcomm looks beyond the smartphone market

The restructure is happening as Qualcomm actively expands beyond the global smartphone market, which remains one of its biggest revenue streams.

The company is increasingly looking at the emerging areas of AI, automotive, connected devices and data centre semiconductors. These areas are expected to become more important as the industry evolves in response to changing demand and the competitive landscape.

The reported layoffs are part of a wider trend of workforce reductions across the tech industry. Over 80k jobs were reportedly lost in Q1 2026, with annual job cuts expected to increase. Oracle, Amazon and Meta are among the companies that have all carried out workforce reductions.

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