Google Pixel 10a gets major price cut, now cheaper than its launch price

Google Pixel 10a has a big price cut, making the smartphone cheaper than it was at launch. The Android handset, which debuted in 2026, is now available for USD 450 (Rs 40,000), down from its original retail price of USD 599 (approximately Rs 53,500). The discounted offer is available through Woot with one condition: buyers will receive a 90-day warranty instead of the standard manufacturer's coverage.

The device did not get a lot of attention when it launched, mainly because it had a few new features compared to the Pixel 9a. Still, the hardware of the Google Pixel 10a, the camera, and the long software support make it a good choice for people looking for a mid‑range phone.

Google Pixel 10a: Discount brings price down to USD 450

The Pixel 10a is now listed for USD 450 on Woot, lower than its USD 599 price. The deal is for a brand‑new Pixel 10a, and the warranty is only 90 days.

Even though the Pixel 10a has modest upgrades over the Pixel 9a, but Pixel 10a still offers Google software, good cameras and long‑term updates. The lower price makes the device more appealing for people who want a premium Android feel without paying flagship prices.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications

The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3‑inch AMOLED display and runs on Google's Tensor G64 chip. The handset comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

For photography, the handset comes with two cameras: a 48‑megapixel main sensor and a 13‑megapixel ultrawide lens. The camera system is meant to give the Google Photos style.

The device is said to last all day on one charge, and it can charge at 30 Watt, which can bring the battery from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

Pixel 10a: Offers 7 years of software updates

Software support is one of the draws of the Pixel 10a, as it comes with the Android 16 operating system, which will receive 7 years of Android updates covering the system and security.

That means the Pixel 10a should keep getting updates until 2033, staying current for years after you buy it.

At USD 450, the Pixel 10a claims to give long‑term software support, accompanied by good cameras and the Google Android experience. Still, buyers must think about the short 90‑day warranty before buying from Woot.

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