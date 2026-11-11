BGMI 4.7 update to bring Jormungandr Serpent, Frozen Erangel Map and New Year Fireworks

Krafton India, a popular company which is known for the popular BGMI mobile game, has announced that the BGMI 4.7 update will land for its players. As per the update, the game will come with a theme mode, Arctic Chronicles, which is built on Norse mythology and brings Jormungandr, the colossal serpent of that mythology, into the battleground. It is further stated that the arrival of the new features will certainly change parts of the maps and open new locations, supplies and gameplay elements.

Krafton is also adding three seasonal events:

Erangel Subzero

The Snow Festival

A New Year celebration

Arctic Chronicles: Rolling out on November 18 and will last till January 18

The theme mode will run from November 18 (2026) to January 18 (2027). It will play out on Erangel, Livik and Vikendi.

Jormungandr

Jormungandr is the ancient beast at the centre of the mode. BGMI players blow a horn to wake its tail, and a submerged tower rises from the water. The body of the creature will become part of the terrain and hide new areas, supplies and alternate routes. Krafton has hinted at direct encounters with the creature but has not revealed how they work.

Erangel Subzero: December 3

Erangel Subzero arrives on December 3 and runs in Ranked matches on Erangel. The storyline is a secret experiment that goes wrong and sends Tesonic satellites crashing onto the island. The cold gas they release gradually freezes the surrounding areas. Stalber becomes completely frozen, Shelter turns into a crash site that may hold rare supplies, and part of the Sosnovka bridge collapses. New cold-weather equipment and vehicles help players get around the changed map.

Snow Festival and New Year

The Snow Festival follows on December 17, bringing a festive playground to the game.

On December 31 at 8 PM IST, a giant countdown appears in the sky over most BGMI maps, and fireworks go off at midnight to mark the start of 2027.

More details before rollout

Krafton said that it will share trailers, gameplay details and further announcements on its YouTube and Instagram channels before the update is officially released.

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