iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 dummy units leak online, design revealed ahead of launch

Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone Air 2, and the standard iPhone 18 has reportedly surfaced in leaked dummy units that offer an early look at their expected designs ahead of launch. Both smartphones are expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, following the company’s decision to change its traditional iPhone launch schedule.

The leading tech company introduced the iPhone 18 Pro series this year (in 2026) and its first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, in September 2026. However, the standard iPhone 18 and the successor to the slim iPhone Air were not part of that launch.

As per the recent leaks, this offered a glimpse of what could have been Apple’s plan for the two upcoming models.

iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18: Expected launch timeline

Both Apple devices are expected to launch in the first half of 2027. This shift in the launch timeline comes after Apple adjusted its release schedule.

In September 2026, Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable iPhone Duo. The standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 were not part of the launch. Now, according to leaks, the design and features of these two upcoming models are already out.

iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18: Dummy units surface online

Dummy units of the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 were shared by a user named Lusi Roy on X. The post includes a video showing both phones and an image of their panels. The images reveal some expected changes in design.

The obvious update is on the iPhone Air 2. Unlike the iPhone Air, which has a single rear camera, the new model appears to feature a dual-camera system. Earlier leaks also suggested Apple might add a camera.

The dummy unit keeps the light design of the original iPhone Air. This suggests Apple may still prioritise a portable form factor. A camera bump is visible on the back, while the front shows a cutout for Face ID.

iPhone 18: Design may remain the same as iPhone 17

The iPhone 18 dummy unit looks slightly larger than the iPhone Air 2. Its design appears to be very similar to the iPhone 17. This means Apple might not make changes to the standard models' exterior.

The rear camera setup on the iPhone 18 seems to follow the layout. It does not have the camera module expected on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

It's important to remember that dummy units are based on leaked information. They are not the production devices.

iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18: Specifications and expected price

Recent leaks suggest the iPhone Air 2 could come with a 6.55-inch ProMotion display. It may also include Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chip. The phone is said to have a C2 modem and two 48-megapixel rear cameras. One primary and one ultrawide.

A tipster from India has reportedly said the starting price could be USD 1,099, which's about Rs 1.03 lakh.

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to have a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a reflective coating. It could also use the A20 Pro chip and the C2 modem.

Other rumoured features include a 4,430mAh battery, two 48-megapixel rear cameras and a 48-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Apple has not confirmed any details about the iPhone Air 2 or iPhone 18. No official word has been given on release dates, pricing or specifications.

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