Follow us on Oppo Reno 6 5G goes on India’s first Live sale.

Oppo announces India’s first-ever Live Sale for the newly launched Reno 6 5G. The hour-long live sale will be held on July 27, and 28th 2021 at 12 PM and 6 PM on both days benefiting customers to buy the new smartphone. Also, the users can join the live streaming for entertainment and a golden chance to win the all-new Oppo Reno 6 5G.

The customers who purchase the Reno 6 5G during the live sale will win 1000 Flipkart Super coins and some exciting gifts throughout these 60 minutes. Oppo is also offering an exclusive live sale offer where you can pick the Reno 6 5G with Instant Bank Discount Offers with selected banks and save up to Rs. 3000.

Oppo Reno 6 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and it comes with Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature and Reno Glow design appeal. The Reno 6 5G boasts a 4300 mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and features like 65W SuperVOOC flash charging

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is available in two colours, Aurora and Stellar Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 29,990 but for today it will be available for Rs. 26,990 as part of instant bank discounts. You can also get OPPO Enco X blue hybrid active noise cancellation earphones for up to Rs. 1000 off on Flipkart.