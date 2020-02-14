Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch scheduled for March 2: Here's what to expect

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is coming to India on March 2.

Oppo has just confirmed that the next Reno smartphone is coming to India soon as Oppo Reno 3 Pro. While the Oppo Reno 2 brought the sharkfin design, the Reno 3 Pro smartphone will come with a dual-camera punch-hole design on the front. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Poco X2, the Reno smartphone will feature the cameras on the left side of the display panel. The phone is also likely to come with a 44-megapixel camera on the front and an Helio P95 processor under the hood. All of this will be confirmed when Oppo will unveil the smartphone in India on March 2.

Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro alongside the Reno 3 in China a couple of months ago. However, the Chinese variant of the Reno 3 Pro used a single punch hole camera on the front. According to the India launch teasers, the smartphone will get a dua hole-punch design. Additionally, the Chinese variant had curved edges but the variant arriving in India will get a flat display probably as a part of the cost-cutting.

Apart from this, the Reno 3 Pro launching in India will come with 5G support as it features the Snapdragon X52 5G modem along with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. However, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and India R&D Head of Oppo, earlier said the Reno 3 Pro launching in India will come with support for only 4G. Another question that this raises is whether the company will change the processor for the Indian variant or they will just remove the 5G modem.

All of this can be taken with a pinch of salt for now and we will need to wait till March 2 to see what Oppo has planned for the India launch.