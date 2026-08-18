BPSC announces TRE-4 recruitment for 32,388 teacher posts: Here's how to apply online

Patna:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday (August 18) released the notification for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). Through the advertisement, the Commission has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment to 32,388 vacant teacher posts under the Education Department, Bihar.

"Online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar," the BPSC said in a post on X.

The detailed information and application-related guidelines are available on the official website-- http://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC TRE-4.0 2026: Important dates

According to the notification, the online application process for BPSC TRE 4.0 will begin on September 1, 2026. The Commission has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed advertisement, prospectus, and application instructions before starting the registration process.

Application start: September 1

Mode of application: Online

Last date for fee payment: September 29

Last date for online application: September 30

Detail of vacancies

For Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

For Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

For Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

For Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts

Here's how to apply

The application process for BPSC TRE 4.0 will be conducted entirely online once the application window opens. Candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before applying and carefully verify all details before submitting the form, as correction opportunities may be limited after the deadline.

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 link once it is activated.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in your personal, academic, and teaching qualification details.

Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) is conducted to recruit teachers for government schools across Bihar. The examination is held to fill teaching vacancies at various levels, including primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools.

Salary details

For Classes 1 to 5: Rs 25,000 per month plus other allowances

For Classes 6 to 8: Rs 28,000 per month plus other allowances

For Classes 9 to 10: Rs 31,000 per month plus other allowances

For Classes 11 to 12: Rs 32,000 per month plus other allowances

Eligibility criteria

Be an Indian citizen.

Possess the educational and training qualifications prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education from time to time to become a teacher.

Pass the CTET, BTET, or STET, depending on the school category.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the STET exam in 2026 will also be eligible to apply.

For more information, visit the official website www.bpsc.bihar.qov.in.

Here's the detailed notification

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