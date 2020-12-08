Oppo F17 Pro receives a price cut in India: Here's everything you need to know

Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo F17 Pro has just received a permanent price cut in India. The smartphone was launched in the Indian markets back in September with a price tag of Rs. 22,990. Now, with a price cut of Rs. 1,500, the price of the smartphone has come down to just Rs. 21,490.

The new price tag was earlier introduced as a festive offer but it has now been made permanent for the Oppo F17 Pro. The smartphone will be available at this price on Amazon, Flipkart as well as some offline retailers. Some of these retailers are further offering discounts on exchange of old smartphones as well. Other offers include no-cost EMIs and bank offers.

Oppo F17 Pro Price and Availability

Oppo F17 Pro is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 21,490 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As mentioned above, the smartphone is available on Amazon and Flipkart with the reduced price tag. The handset is available in Magic Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White colour options.

In terms of offers, Amazon India is offering a 10 percent additional discount for SBI credit card users. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering a Rs. 1,750 instant discount on HDFC credit cards transactions.

As for the offline retailers, they are offering no-cost EMIs of up to six months on the Oppo F17 Pro. Furthermore, the retailers are also offering bank cashback offers, 180 days extended warranty, 180 days complete damage protection and 10 percent off on the Oppo W51 TWS earphones.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,015mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

On the optics front, the Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. For selfies, there is a dual-camera setup on the front that includes a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.