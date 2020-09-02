Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 with 30W VOOC fast charging support launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo has just announced the launch of the Oppo F17 series in India. This time around, the company has launched two new smartphones in the series dubbed Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. The two smartphones bring 30W fast charging, a good set of cameras and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new F17 series.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro Price in India

Oppo F17 has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Magic Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White colour options. The Oppo F17, on the other hand, will be available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange colour options. However, the price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet.

The Pro variant is set to go on sale in India starting September 7. Interested customers will be able to pre-book the device starting later today.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications

Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC flash charge technology.

On the optics front, the Oppo F17 pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup housing a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo F17 Specifications

Oppo F17 sports a 6.44-inch FullHD display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

In terms of the cameras, the Oppo F17 comes with a quad rear camera setup housing a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

