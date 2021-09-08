Oppo Enco Buds entry-level TWS earphones launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Enco Buds entry-level TWS earphones launched in India.

Oppo has just announced the launch of its new entry-level truly wireless earphones, the Oppo Enco Buds. The new TWS offer high-quality audio and brings AI-based call noise-cancellation technology with 24-hour battery life. The company claims that the earphones are built for users who want to upgrade from their wired and traditional Bluetooth earphones to their first truly wireless earbuds.

The Oppo Enco Buds are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, which means they are good for sessions at the gym, on commutes, and for everything in between. To avoid frequent recharge cycles, its case packs a powerful 400 mAh battery, that can support 24-hours music playtime, when fully charged along with the earbuds.

On a single charge, the buds themselves with their internal battery of 40 mAh offer up to six hours of nonstop music playback.

For strong wireless performance, the Oppo Enco Buds’ uses Bluetooth 5.2 that allows users to be 10 meters away from their phone while they listen to music or make a phone call. Additionally, the Bluetooth 5.2 chipset supports binaural low-latency transmission that solves the problems of interference and disconnection to provide quick and stable connections.

For mobile gamers, the Enco Buds come with a super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode that improves audio-visual sync in twitch-action games; users just need to triple-tap the earbuds to activate this mode.

Oppo Enco Buds earphones use a 2-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol for crisper sound. To ensure crystal-clear phone calls, these TWS supports an AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that can differentiate between ambient sounds and human voices to effectively block out background noises, while you are on phone calls.

The Oppo Enco Buds also feature Open-Up Auto Connection to automatically turn themselves on when you open the charging case. They come with intuitive, smart touch controls to pause your music, switch between songs, and adjust the volume. Users can also set up customized touch controls on their smartphones using the Hey Melody App for complete, natural control over their audio experience..

Price, Availability and Offers

Oppo Enco Buds have been launched at a price of Rs. 1,999. However, during the first three days of the sale, the Buds will be available for just Rs. 1,799. The TWS earphones are set to go on sale in India on September 14 via Flipkart.