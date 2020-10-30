OnePlus releases film titled ‘Stop at Nothing’ shot entirely on the new OnePlus 8T

Image Source : ONEPLUS The movie was shot on the recently launched OnePlus 8T 5G.

OnePlus has just released a new short film titled, ‘Stop at Nothing’ emphasizing the need to use the technology. The film features the popular actress Kalki Koechlin and the reason behind OnePlus promoting it is that the entire film was shot on the recently launched OnePlus 8T 5G. With the fast-moving technology, OnePlus wants to prove that you do not need to carry big bulky cameras any more.

The film has been produced by Lightstream, the content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment. The film was entirely shot on the OnePlus 8T 5G and it shows the video camera capabilities of the smartphone.

Commenting on the release, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing - India, OnePlus said, “We live in a time where our smartphones have become our one-stop destination for everything from work and news updates to entertainment and connecting with loved ones. As a technology brand, we understand how important it is to perceive our devices as an extension of the self, for helping us boost creativity and productivity and not something that we become dependent on. With this film, we hope to make people cognizant of using technology for the betterment of ourselves, emphasizing the importance of disconnecting from time to time.”

With the release of the film, OnePlus is also driving awareness of the Zen Mode that focuses on taking a quick break from your smartphone everyday. It also brings a light to the company's Work-Life Balance feature that allows the users to toggle between Work Mode and Life Mode to control the notifications they see on the device.

Sharing her experience, Kalki Koechlin said, "As we all continued to stay indoors since March, it has completely changed the way we consume content. Personally, I was using various online platforms for a range of activities including cooking, exercising, reading, and discovering new interests. Additionally, being a new mother, it was also important for me to strike a balance between work and keeping myself entertained, which led to a significant increase in my daily screen time. While I was constantly switching between apps and spending a lot of time across social channels, I realized the importance of staying away from the noise and negativity on the internet and using the digital space to enhance creativity and productivity.

“The OnePlus ‘Stop at Nothing’ campaign gave me the perfect opportunity to champion this thought and talk about digital wellbeing and the importance of using technology in a healthy manner. Shot entirely on the OnePlus device, the campaign filming felt very authentic and simple to me. For someone who has always shot with heavy equipment and big cameras, I truly enjoyed every step of this fun journey, exploring the versatility the OnePlus camera had to offer. Looking back at the process and now the final content, I am happy that I could be a part of such a relatable campaign, especially in the current scenario,” she added.

Speaking about the initiative, Anuraag Srivastava, COO, Rainshine Entertainment, & CEO, Lightstream, says, "The current times have highlighted the importance of smartphones in making our lives effective and efficient. That said, there is a need to drive awareness about the downsides of being hyper-connected. The OnePlus 'Stop at Nothing' film does a superlative job of delivering this message through the power of Kalki Koechlin’s spoken-word narrative. This film was a special one because a smartphone shoot is never easy when one wants to push the visual envelope in a limited execution duration, but the OnePlus 8T 5G surpassed all expectations with it’s superb 4K sensor, terrific response time & variable features like multiple lensing, fantastic slow motion and definitive image vibrance. This initiative also connects deeply with Lightstream's mission of delivering high impact, purpose-driven brand stories for our clients".

