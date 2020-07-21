OnePlus Nord launching in India today: How to watch AR event live, what to expect and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord launching in India today

After much hype, OnePlus will finally unveil the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord in India today. The smartphone is the company's re-entry into the mid-range segment from where it had started. While we all are eager to witness the launch of the OnePlus Nord, the device has somewhat been revealed, thanks to all the official and unofficial leaks we have been seeing in the past days. Read on to know how to watch the launch event live and what to expect from the event.

OnePlus Nord: How to watch AR event live?

The OnePlus Nord will be released via an online event at 7:30 pm today. The launch event will be held in a new AR-style, becoming the world's first AR launch event. Interested users can watch the event in two ways. For a simple and straight-up way, users can head to the company's YouTube channel or any other social media platform to view the live stream in the usual way.

For the AR experience, users need to follow some simple steps. Users need to download the Nord AR app (available on the Google Play Store and App Store), setup the avatar, and scan the QR code that is present on the physical invitation. For those who don't know, the OnePlus Nord invites were up for sale for Rs. 99 earlier. Once the code is scanned, the Web AR experience will be enabled. Additionally, users can scan the AR invite to experience the OnePlus Nord in AR right from the comfort of their houses.

OnePlus Nord: Features, Specifications, Price

While most of the OnePlus Nord features are out there in the public, some still need to be announced today. As per the previous leaks and announcements, the smartphone will come with a dual punch-hole display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for the cameras, the device could have 48MP quad rear cameras and dual front cameras, with the ultra-wide lens supporting a 105-degree field of view. It is expected to be backed by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge support, run OxygenOS based on Android 10, get an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

While the exact pricing details remain hidden at the time of writing, the OnePlus Nord will fall under $500 (around Rs. 38,000). This means in India, it will be much lower than that and could fall between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

In addition to this, OnePlus will launch its first truly wireless earbuds -- the OnePlus Buds -- alongside. The earbuds are expected to support Dolby Atmos audio, Find my device option to look for the pair if lost, and get a battery backup of around 30 hours. The pair is expected to come in black, blue, and white.colour and be priced under $100 (around Rs. 7,500).

