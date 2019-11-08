OnePlus 8 Pro may come with super smooth 120Hz AMOLED display

Image Source : 91 MOBILES OnePlus 8 will sport a 120 Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus is always on the go, the Chine manufacturer that recently launched its new OnePlus 7T series of devices is already working on the next device that it plans to launch. OnePlus is working on its upcoming flagship smartphones - OnePlus 8 Pro which is expected to come with super-smooth 120Hz display, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

As per the leak, the device would feature a full-screen design with a punch-hole front camera and is likely to flaunt a 6.65-inch Fluid Display. Recently, launched Asus ROG Phone II came with a display that produced visuals with 120Hz refresh rate. The recently launched OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro were equipped with 90Hz display.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the back which will include an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution. On the front, the device can bid adieu to the pop selfie camera and introduce the Punch Hole design selfie camera.

The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Talking about 120 Hz display, it is not just OnePlus but Apple too is working on it. Rumours indicate that Apple is expected to launch three devices under the iPhone 12 series that would feature 120hz refresh rate display, which the company is expected to call "ProMotion OLED" display.

To recall, Apple introduced "ProMotion" display on its iPad Pro couple of years back and is expected to offer the same with upcoming iPhones.

(With IANS inputs)