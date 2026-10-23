Mumbai school receives email threatening attack on Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, police investigate

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters has received a bomb threat, raising concerns among security agencies in Mumbai. An email sent on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 11.31 am threatened explosions at the Mumbai Mayor’s office and a school. It also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Mumbai.

According to the email, an explosion was threatened at the Mayor’s office at 3.11 pm and at a school at 1.11 pm. The message was reportedly sent from an email account bearing the name Smith Johnson and addressed to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, corporator Ritu Tawde and corporator Sanjay Shankar Ghadi.

The email also mentioned potential attacks at different locations in Mumbai between October 31 and November 27. It included the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad" and warned people to protect their children. The authenticity of the claims and the seriousness of the threats have not yet been independently established.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa and Diljit Dosanjh’s concert targeted

The email threatened a grenade attack on October 31 at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. It also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and included the phrase "blood for blood".

Additionally, the email threatened to target Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. It mentioned a bomb blast at the venue and threatened to target the singer. The email also referred to the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa and listed the names of several individuals.

The claims made in the email have not been independently verified.

BMC files complaint after receiving threat

Following the receipt of the threatening email, the BMC filed a police complaint. Mumbai Police subsequently stepped up security measures, with dog squad and bomb squad teams arriving at the civic headquarters.

The teams began searching the BMC hall, assembly hall, Mayor’s and Deputy Mayor’s offices, as well as chambers used by various committees.

Mumbai Police and cyber cell investigate

Police are investigating the email to establish who sent it, who may be behind it and how serious the threats are. The Mumbai Police and cyber cell are expected to examine the email’s authenticity and trace its origin.

Police and BMC security personnel are continuing to search different rooms and offices at the headquarters. The Mayor's and Deputy Mayor's offices, along with other chambers, are being checked thoroughly. Further details are expected once the investigation progresses.

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