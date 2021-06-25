Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear 1 to launch in India soon, to go on sale via Flipkart

Nothing on Friday announced its foray into India in partnership with the country's homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. With decades of customer experience and robust delivery capabilities, Flipkart will play an integral role in building Nothing's presence in India and launching its highly anticipated true wireless earbuds Ear 1.

"At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world," said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

"For the upcoming launch of the Ear 1, we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing's entry in India. Flipkart's pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us," Sharma added.

Nothing's debut product, Ear 1 will combine notes of transparency, iconic form and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry Nothing products and services for years to come.

The India launch of Nothing Ear 1 will happen alongside the global launch of the product by Nothing which is a testament to the importance of the market to the new UK brand.

The London-based company recently announced the Stockholm-based firm Teenage Engineering as its founding partner. Teenage Engineering has been developing highly acclaimed products for people who love sound, music and design.

Pie, recently, said that the company believes "the earphones market was begging for differentiation, space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one."