Nokia to soon launch 32-inch, 50-inch SmartTVs in India: Here's what you need to know

Nokia to soon launch two new smart TVs in India.

Nokia has been in the Smart TV business for quite some time now. The company made its Smart TV division’s debut in the Indian market back in December 2019 with the 55-inch model. Later, the company introduced a 43-inch version as well as the 65-inch model in the country. Now, the company is working on two more Smart TVs.

According to a tweet shared by Mukul Sharma, the new Smart TVs will come in 32-inch and 50-inch variants and they have already managed to receive the BIS certification. The two smart TVs carry the model numbers 32TAHDN and 50TAUHDN, respectively. This comes just after Nokia launches its 65-inch Smart TV in India.

We do not know much about the upcoming smart TVs yet. However, taking a look at the company’s current portfolio tells that the upcoming TVs might also bring features like JBL speakers, Intelligent Dimming, DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

2 new Nokia TV models (32-inch and 50-inch, presumably) receive the BIS certification.#Nokia pic.twitter.com/RgveWswQcQ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 7, 2020

As for the company’s recently launched 65-inch model, the all-new smart TV comes with a 4K screen that can get up to 480 nits of brightness. The television also brings support for Dolby Vision and offers a 178- degree of viewing angle enabled with intelligent dimming features.

In terms of the specifications, the Nokia 65-inch Smart TV comes with a PureX quad-core processor coupled with Mali 450MP4 for graphics. It packs in 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs on Android TV 9.0 right out of the box.

The all-new smart TV is available via Flipkart at a price of Rs. 64,999.

