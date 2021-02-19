Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 3.4 to go on sale in India on February 20

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced on Friday that its recently launched Nokia 3.4 will be available in India starting February 20 in fjord, dusk and charcoal colour options.

The smartphone will be available across leading retail outlets and online channels in India, including Nokia.com/com, Amazon.in and Flipkart, at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage variant.

Additionally, potential customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth of vouchers from partners.

This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone houses a triple camera system with 13MP, 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front of the device, there is a 18MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB and packs a 4,000mAh battery.