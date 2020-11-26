Nokia 2.4 with 64GB storage launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 2.4 with 64GB storage launched in India.

Nokia 2.4 is the latest addition in the budget smartphone category from the house of HMD Global. The all-new Nokia 2.4 is a direct successor to the Nokia 2.3 and will compete against the likes of Realme Narzo 20 and Redmi 9 Prime. The handset comes with a waterdrop-style display, two-day battery life and a new ‘Nordic design’.

Nokia 2.4 Price in India

Nokia 2.4 has been launched in India for a price of Rs. 10,399 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Charcoal, Dusk and Fjord colour options. It is already available for pre-order exclusively via the Nokia India website. It is set to hit the offline and online stores starting December 4.

"We've included high-end features like the AI camera with Night mode and Portrait mode," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications

Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The dual-SIM handset runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and the company promises that the Android 11 update will arrive soon. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia 2.4 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.