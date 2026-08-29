How India shifted its approach towards Pakistan during Operation Sindoor? Naravane makes big revelation

New Delhi:

Former Army chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that Operation Sindoor marked a "very significant shift" in India's approach towards Pakistan as the strikes targeted not only terrorist hideouts near the border but also their supporters deep inside the neighbouring country. While addressing to reporters after attending a private event in Vadodara to promote the start-up ecosystem, he said the Operation Sindoor, carried out following the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago, demonstrated that those providing support to terrorists could not escape Indian action regardless of where they were located.

Operation Sindoor was a very necessary action: MM Naravne

He also stated that the Operation Sindoor, which took place after the Pahalgam attack, was a very necessary action. Earlier, India's military response was focused on terrorist hideouts located close to the border, he said, referring to earlier terror attacks, including in Uri and Pulwama.

Naravane, who had served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff, said previously, whenever such attacks occurred -- like after Uri, and Balakot strikes after Pulwama -- we were mostly targeting terrorist hideouts close to the border. But this time, the strikes carried out targeted their supporters and those who provide them backing, wherever they may be -- not just near the Line of Control, but deep inside Pakistan, in Muridke and Bahawalpur, from where they receive this support.

Naravne says those providing support to terrorism anywhere cannot escape

He further added that India demonstrated that those providing support to terrorism anywhere cannot escape. "As our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said, 'we will enter their territory and eliminate them', and there will be no protection for them. So, this was a very significant shift in our modus operandi," the former Army chief said.

When asked about reports that Pakistan had become more active in the Sir Creek sector and was carrying out "Operation Ababil", General Naravane said such activities happen, adding that he did not have complete information about the reported operation.

Was Pakistan capable of taking on India?

When he was asked whether Pakistan was capable of taking on India, the former general said, "In my opinion, no." On India-China relations, general Naravane (retd) stated that the recent talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi should be viewed in the context of the long-standing boundary dispute between the two countries. He said the meeting was the 25th round of Special Representative-level talks and was not taking place for the first time.

With inputs from PTI

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