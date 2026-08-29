Will India women shake hands with Pakistan in upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2026? Head coach answers

The stage is set for the India women’s team to kick off their campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The marquee tournament began on August 28th, and India women will play their first game against Thailand women. The two teams will take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 30th.

It is interesting to note that India has been drawn with Pakistan in their group as world cricket waits for the marquee clash, and with the two sides set to take on each other, every fan will only have one question in their minds, and that would be whether the Indian team will shake hands with Pakistan.

It is worth noting that due to the political tensions between the two sides, India has refused to shake hands with Pakistan players ever since last year, and whether or not that trend will continue in the Women’s Asia Cup, the side’s head coach, Amol Muzumdar, came forward and gave his take on the same.

"Look, we try to play the best cricket on the ground, and off-the-field stuff, we don't focus on it. We try to play the best cricket that we know on that particular day, and we will speak about this when we play that game. But at the moment, we are focusing on tomorrow's game. One game at a time," Muzumdar said in the pre-match press conference.

Muzumdar backed his side to focus

Furthermore, ahead of the clash against Thailand, Amol Muzumdar talked about how his side will need to stay focused if they are looking to get off to a good start to the tournament. He backed his side to play aggressive cricket and get a good result out of the game.

“We don’t pay too much attention to the form. You are talking about 16 T20Is in the last six months. But at the same time, we know what scope of improvement this team has got. There is a huge scope of improvement. There is a young side. I think, if you look at it, we are trying to play some good cricket, good aggressive cricket,” he added.

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