New WhatsApp update will let you directly share your status as story on Facebook

With its new update, WhatsApp will now let you share your WhatsApp status stories directly to your Facebook story. This feature was being tested by WhatsApp for some time now on its beta version but now has officially been rolled out as an official update. The new update will allow you to directly share your WhatsApp status to your Facebook and Instagram without the need to save it to the gallery and then separately share it on the other platforms.

Image Source : WHATSAPP Whatsapp update

As soon as you get the update you will see a share to Facebook story option just below my status option in the status tab of WhatsApp. You can click on share to Facebook option and you will be taken to the fakebook’s story sharing interface where you can now choose the visibility of the Facebook story and share to your Facebook account directly.

Even in case you chose to delete your WhatsApp status, your shared Facebook will story will remain till you don’t go and delete it in Facebook.

In 2014, Whatsapp was acquired by Facebook in $ 19 Billion and it is now part of Facebook along with apps like Instagram.

WhatsApp is also reported to be testing another feature on its beta version which allows you to hide all the contacts you have muted in your contact list. Before this update, all the muted status updates still appeared in grey in a separate section of the status tab but now the muted status will remain hidden under a muted update section.