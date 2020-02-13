MWC 2020 cancelled due to Coronavirus threat, officially confirmed by GSMA

Major tech companies withdrew

Putting all rumours to rest, MWC 2020 (Mobile World Congress) has officially been cancelled. The news has been confirmed by GSMA, which is the body that hosts and takes care of the biggest tech show every year. The reason for the cancellation of the tradeshow is Coronavirus, whose fear has led major tech companies into pulling out from attending the Barcelona event.

MWC 2020 officially cancelled

GSMA issued an official statement via a blog post on the GSMA website. The statement reads, "Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem. With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event."

The official MWC 2020 website also has the update on top once the website opens.

It is further suggested that the Host City Parties understands and respects the decision. GSMA extends sympathies to affected people in China and looks forward to MWC 2021 next year.

In addition to this, GSMA CEO, John Hoffman, initially issued a statement to The Bloomberg and the Financial Times.

For the uninitiated, several tech companies started withdrawing their participation from Mobile World Congress 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The list includes companies such as Intel, Vivo, Oppo, A&T, Sony Ericsson, Amazon, Nokia, Cisco, Facebook, LG, Nvidia, Vodafone, Sprint, ZTE, and a lot more dropped the event.

MWC 2020 was supposed to take place from February 24 to February 27 in Barcelona, Spain.

This is surprising news for the tech world since MWC is the biggest tech show that takes place every year but in 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below.

