Onion, sugar prices soaring: Here's how Delhi government plans to keep prices in check

New Delhi:

At a time when the prices of sugar and onion are skyrocketing in the country, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said the Delhi government has just held a meeting regarding onions and sugar. He added that “We have decided to procure onions from NAFED and sell them; we will sell them at the same rate at which we acquire them from NAFED.”

Delhi govt to procure sugar from NAFED for sale: Sirsa

In the similar manner, he said that the Delhi government will not allow any hoarding regarding sugar. “The government will form teams to conduct inspections and will also procure sugar from NAFED for sale. We will not let the burden of rising prices fall upon the people of Delhi,” he said. The Delhi government took the decision in view of rising onion and sugar prices. The Delhi government will procure onions and sugar from NAFED and sell them in Delhi.

(Image Source : PTI)Manjinder Singh Sirsa

In the meantime, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the ex-mill price of sugar has declined by 18 per cent to Rs 55 per kg since the government's decision to allow imports and clamp down on speculation and hoarding of the sweetener.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Onion, sugar prices are soaring in Delhi.

Here's what Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on sugar price

He said the jump in prices was not rooted in fundamentals, as the country has ample sugar stocks despite production for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) falling to 306 lakh tonnes, down from earlier estimates of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand stands at around 280-285 lakh tonnes.



Last week, the Centre allowed import of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar, imposed stock limits on bulk consumers, and directed states to intensify inspections to check hoarding and speculation. The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) Managing Director Prakash Naiknavare said no state in the country currently has ex-mill prices ruling above Rs 55 per kg.



Apart from this, the flying squads have been deployed nationwide to check hoarding, and the Centre's intervention has helped arrest the price rise, he said, adding that ex-mill prices are expected to fall further.



He also noted that there is typically a Rs 2-3 per kg gap between ex-mill and wholesale prices, and a Rs 7-8 per kg gap between ex-mill and retail prices. However, the decline in ex-mill prices is yet to filter down to wholesale and retail markets.

Also Read:

Why are sugar prices rising? Govt rejects ethanol link, reveals real reasons behind the price surge